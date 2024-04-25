Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 388.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 20.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UI. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $243.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

