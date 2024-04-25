California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,546 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.44% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $97,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

