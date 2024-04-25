J. Alberto Arias Sells 28,389 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$17,127.08.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.15. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1355372 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

