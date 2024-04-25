Robert W. Baird Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $74.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.57.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $61.39 on Monday. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BILL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BILL by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

