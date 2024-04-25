MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 107,083 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,367 shares in the company, valued at $48,515,747.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.2 %

MCFT stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

