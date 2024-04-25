GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $511,789.70 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,819,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $165.84.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $35.91 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GigaCloud Technology last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

