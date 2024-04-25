Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,046,246.40 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,694,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,489,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $26,043.36.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

