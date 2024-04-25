KeyCorp Raises Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $21.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.01. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 73.3% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 68,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,275 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

