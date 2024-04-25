Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:J opened at $143.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.