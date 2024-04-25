Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

