StockNews.com Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of KVHI opened at $4.81 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 232,642 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

