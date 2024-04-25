StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLRX

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.