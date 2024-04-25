WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.