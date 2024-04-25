WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.