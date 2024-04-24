Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 816 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $5,001,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,181. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

