Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:VRT traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.57. 28,393,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

