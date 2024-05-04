New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 376,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.