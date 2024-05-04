Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 999,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $63,003.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $469,012. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

