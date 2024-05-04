NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1 %

NCSM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

