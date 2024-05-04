NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1 %
NCSM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.
About NCS Multistage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NCS Multistage
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.