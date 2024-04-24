Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,267 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BATRK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,661. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

