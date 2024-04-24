M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $119.47

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.47, but opened at $126.90. M/I Homes shares last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 95,748 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 1.1 %
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
