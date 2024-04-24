Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lifecore Biomedical were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 501,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter worth $356,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 58,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,358. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

