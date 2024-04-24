Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CEL-SCI worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 20.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CVM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

