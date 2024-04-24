EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $18.10. EHang shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 360,776 shares trading hands.
EHang Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
