EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $18.10. EHang shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 360,776 shares trading hands.

EHang Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.5% in the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in EHang by 24.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in EHang in the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in EHang in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in EHang by 187.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

