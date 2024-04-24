NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $225.61

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.61, but opened at $235.46. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $235.43, with a volume of 633,389 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

