Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. 386,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.