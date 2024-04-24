dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.81 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $7,458.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00132193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,093,852 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98565918 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,692.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

