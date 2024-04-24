TD Securities Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.
REI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.21.
In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
