Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 184,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

