Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 36,907 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($43,050.23).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

