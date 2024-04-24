Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 36,907 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($43,050.23).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Opportunities Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.