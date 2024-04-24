Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

EFSC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 57,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,537. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

