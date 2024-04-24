Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

