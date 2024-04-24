BMO Capital Markets Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $113.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,403. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $228.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

