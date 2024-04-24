Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY24 guidance to $8.72-$8.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.720-8.970 EPS.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of DGX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 494,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.
Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.
Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.