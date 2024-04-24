Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 330 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,815. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

