Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $7.42 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 212,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 223,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,142. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.