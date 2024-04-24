Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 1,527,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.32.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.