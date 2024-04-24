Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.790-11.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.79-11.47 EPS.
Medpace Stock Up 0.4 %
Medpace stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.14.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 65.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MEDP
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.