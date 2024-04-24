OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.31 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00057120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001147 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

