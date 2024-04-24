Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.
NYSE NTB traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 102,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.
