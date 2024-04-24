Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,777 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $59,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after buying an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 617,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after buying an additional 613,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

