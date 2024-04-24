Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. 348,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,263. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.