Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL
Xylem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. 348,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,263. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $132.23.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
