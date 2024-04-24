Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,028,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,656,660. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

