Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 186,766 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,766 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

