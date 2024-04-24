Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Synectics Trading Up 2.1 %

SNX traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 191.50 ($2.37). 30,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.86. The firm has a market cap of £34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.04 and a beta of 0.64. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Lockwood purchased 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,066.66 ($18,610.00). Company insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

