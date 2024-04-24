RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

NTRS stock opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

