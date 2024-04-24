American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in American International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 476,104 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

American International Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AIG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

