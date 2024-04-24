Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.10. 5,431,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,485,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.