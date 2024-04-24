Robert W. Baird Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $271.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.