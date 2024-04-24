SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,796. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.