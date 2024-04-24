Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

